E-Hospitalist Telemedicine Service At BBGH Will Improve Patient Quality Of Care

“Box Butte General Hospital is excited to announce that we are the seventh hospital to be partnering with Bryan Telemedicine to enhance our physician coverage for patients in our Patient Care Unit from 6pm to 7am seven days a week through their E-Hospitalist program,” said BBGH CEO Lori Mazanec. “It will also provide much needed support for our on-site providers, giving them the opportunity to use board certified physicians who are skilled in patient care assessment and treatment; physicians on call throughout the evening hours via telemedicine.”

“The E-Hospitalist program is basically a nocturnal service that allows on-site providers, if they wish, to have the evening hours off while still knowing their patients are being competently assessed by one of our telemedicine physicians if the need arises,” explained Bryan Telemedicine (BT) Chief Operations Officer Shane Fleming. “It will provide a nurse on night shift duty the option of calling one of our on-call physicians at BT if the nurse has concerns about one of the patients and feels he or she needs to be assessed by a doctor,” Mr. Fleming said. “This service actually encourages the nurse to call a provider rather than discourages.“ The E-Hospitalist, if requested, will also work with patient admissions into the PCU by facilitating admitting patients into the hospital from the emergency department.

The E-Hospitalist and attending nurse will use a specially made medical cart (see photos) that has a high resolution monitor with a high definition camera that allows the nurse, patient and E-Hospitalist to interact. The cart also uses peripheral devices, such as a portable high resolution camera that can be used by the nurse to provide close up real-time video images to the physician of anything he needs to examine, be it throat, ears, eyes, nose, insertion points or wound areas. It also can take high quality photographs that can be reviewed later by the patient’s primary care provider. Another peripheral device used is an electronic stethoscope that the nurse places on the patient wherever the physician requests, for listening to the patient’s heart, lung or bowel sounds, all in real-time. The monitor allows the physician, patient, and nurse to interact verbally and visually throughout the assessment via split screen.

“Providers will often tell you that they can see better using this technology than with their own eyes at the bedside, because they can isolate the image and blow it up in high definition,” Mr. Fleming said. “The stethoscope is an important piece of a patient assessment and for telemedicine it is no different. The stethoscope demands a human touch component (the nurse) along with real time feedback from the physician which gives the patient the sense that the physician is right there with them. The physician is able to listen to heart, lung and various other sounds in real time with high quality digital audio.”

Nursing staff at BBGH has been taking in-depth training sessions conducted by BT staff over the past few weeks to learn how to use the medical cart and its equipment. Nurses also learned how to interact with the patient when a telemedicine session is needed, including introducing the patient to the telemedicine concept, explaining what will happen during the consultation, and letting the patient know the expected duration of the encounter.

The partnership with BT will also be a valuable tool in BBGH’s physician recruitment efforts. Attracting physicians to rural areas is a challenge for Critical Access Hospitals such as BBGH. On top of that, surveys of practicing physicians have shown, across the nation, more and more physicians identifying with feeling burned out due to long hours and ever increasing documentation demands. “By having the E-Hospitalist program at BBGH, we’re able to use that as a plus for practicing at our hospital,” Ms. Mazanec said. “Physicians coming out of medical school are looking for practices that provide support that allows him or her to have a life outside of medicine; to be with family or to pursue a hobby. That’s becoming more and more important to medical professionals across the board. Our E-Hospitalist is an important tool our current practitioners and future providers can use to obtain that quality of life.”

As far as how patients feel about telemedicine, Mr. Fleming said almost all appreciate it. “We help over 35 facilities with telemedicine and our patient satisfaction rates have been very high. When we started this service, we thought that perhaps Medicare patients would be the ones we’d have to educate the most about its usefulness. However, past performance and experience suggests otherwise. This segment of patients is really receptive. If you sit through one of these sessions, you’ll notice as the patient starts to converse with the physician the dialogue is as robust just as if he was sitting right there. The only difference is the nurse works collaboratively with the physician by essentially being the hands of the physician and providing the on-site presence.”

When asked how on-site physicians respond to the service, he said over time they very much appreciate it. “When we launched our first telemedicine project with a hospital in their emergency department, the hospital found that their providers were more rested and were interacting better with patients. If you are less fatigued at the end of the day, you’re a happier person. I’ve had a clinic manager come up to me saying ‘Thank you so much for this program. I can’t believe what’s going on. Dr. X is a new man and seems much happier.’ That’s understandable. When your local providers are inundated with patient encounters, spend hours getting caught up on documentation, then get called in the middle of the night or have to come back to the hospital, they get fatigued. This program helps in that regard.” He added it’s also good for nurses, who at times have to wrestle with calling an on-site physician at 2:00am when he or she notices something subtle going on with a patient. “So instead of the nurse having this internal conversation: ‘Do I call and wake the provider up to only find that nothing was wrong, or do I wait until the morning?’ … the nurse just initializes the telemedicine session without any hesitation. That’s a good thing for the patient and the nurse.”

The E-Hospitalist program went live the week of December 11. E-Nutrition and E-Stewardship are two other telemedicine programs utilized by BBGH.

Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.