“Dump The Pump”, Public Transit Week With Panhandle Trails and KAB

This April 9-15, join in the fun and help celebrate Nebraska’s 3rd Annual Public Transit Week! Proclaimed by Governor Pete Ricketts, Public Transit Week is a chance to get out & experience the benefits of public transportation in your community. It is also an opportunity to show your support for a public service that individuals and families across our state rely on each day.

April 9th – 15th Environment – “Dump the Pump”: Collaborating with Keep Alliance Beautiful to encourage everyone to reduce their carbon footprint by walking, biking & using public transportation.

Tuesday, April 11th:

 “How Do We Get From Here to There in the Nebraska Panhandle & Beyond?”

Have you ever wondered what intercity public transportation is? What transportation services are available? How do I use these different services: Please join us for:

Travel Training from 10:00 a.m. – Noon

Panhandle Trails Bus Depot ● 816 Flack Ave. ● Alliance, NE

Wednesday, April 12th & Thursday, April 13th:

Mobility for Those with Disabilities – Travelers with disabilities or special needs are encouraged to try out intercity public transportation on any of our regularly scheduled routes FREE! Buddy Up! Bring along a friend or caregiver & they receive a 50% boarding fare discount.

(Wednesday’s Routes #101-104: Alliance/Scottsbluff & Thursday’s Routes #201-203: Alliance/ Crawford/ Chadron/Sidney/ Ogallala).

Friday, April 14th: Employee Appreciation Day! Please show your appreciation by saying THANK YOU to the drivers, dispatchers & other transit employees who are dedicated to serving our communities!

April 1st – 30th: Panhandle Transportation Assessment Survey – Survey Purpose: To gather meaningful community and regional input on intercity transportation needs. Please provide accurate information as it pertains to your personal transportation needs or that of someone whom you represent. Please complete separate surveys for each individual, including their contact information. All participants who complete the survey in its entirety by April 30, 2017, will have a chance to win one of four, $25 VISA gift cards. https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6V9W22W (Printed copies are available upon request).

LINCOLN. /Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers; Nebraska Department of Roads; University of Nebraska; Advance/ – At a ceremony held on March 8, 2017, Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley presented a proclamation signed by Governor Pete Ricketts declaring the week of April 9-15, 2017, as Nebraska Public Transit Week.

The event—now in its third year—is organized by the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers the Nebraska Department of Roads, UNK’s Nebraska Safety Center, and UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research, in cooperation with public transit providers statewide. Its purpose is to celebrate the numerous benefits of public transit in Nebraska, and to increase citizens’ awareness surrounding public transit options in their communities.

For thousands of Nebraskans who lack vehicle access or face mobility challenges, public transit is a means of independence, and a connection to critical services such as medical care, education and employment. This includes the nearly 6% of Nebraska households that have no access to a vehicle. Public Transit Week is an opportunity to show support and appreciation for a service that enhances the quality of life in Nebraska.

The event also promotes awareness of public transit in rural communities. Many citizens are unaware that the majority of rural Nebraskans have access to public transit. Currently, 57 rural transit providers combine to serve 83 of the state’s 93 counties. Most offer county-wide, door-to-door service that is scheduled on demand, and can even take passengers to neighboring communities. For example, for only $2, residents of Alma, Nebraska, can arrange a trip to the city of Grand Island, Nebraska, via Hall County Public Transportation. Public Transit Week is a chance for providers to get the word out that these services are available.

To celebrate and help spread the message, over 40 public transit providers statewide will host Public Transit Week events this year, ranging from stuff-the-bus food drives, to Veteran’s Appreciation Day, coloring contests, free ride voucher giveaways and more. The state public transit website, nebraskatransit.com, hosts information about the events happening in specific communities.

Nebraskans are encouraged to explore the website’s interactive map to learn about the services offered by transit providers in their community or county.

For media inquiries and additional information about Nebraska Public Transit Week, contact the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers at (402) 761-2216, or tfougeron@youraam.com.

About the Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers (NATP) NATP was formed to promote effective, efficient public transportation throughout Nebraska. NATP supports acceptable public transportation that is accessible to all, particularly the aged, handicapped and anyone who would otherwise be without affordable transportation.

About the Nebraska Department of Roads (NDOR)

NDOR is responsible for the planning, development, design, construction, maintenance and administration of the state highway system in Nebraska.

About UNK’s Nebraska Safety Center

Founded in 1978, the Nebraska Safety Center at UNK’s College of Business and Technology exists to conserve human and economic resources through safety education and accident prevention.

About UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research (CPAR)

UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research is a research and community outreach unit of the College of Public Affairs and Community Service. CPAR excites collaboration between state and local government, local and regional media and other entities throughout the region.

About Advance

Advance is a unique partnership between the Nebraska Department of Roads, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Its mission is to improve and promote public transit across Nebraska, with a particular focus on enhancing public transit in rural areas.

Nebraska Public Transit Week Fact Sheet

• 5.7% of households in Nebraska have no access to a vehicle. This equates to nearly 104,000 Nebraska residents with no vehicle access.

• Individuals in Nebraska who are low income, elderly, and/or disabled are less likely to have access to a vehicle to reach critical services like medical care, education and employment.

• Currently, public transit is available in 83 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. Service is operated by 57 rural, two large urban, two small urban and four intercity bus transit providers.

• Only 1.1% of Nebraskans live in a county where no public transportation options are available.

• Nebraskans traveled more than 7.8 million miles using public transit in 2016. This figure represents nearly six-and-a-half million passenger boardings.

• Public transit trips in rural areas (i.e., populations of less than 50,000) accounted for about 12% of total miles travelled in Nebraska using public transit in 2016.

• Most rural transit providers in Nebraska offer door-to-door service, i.e., a mode of service in which passengers call the agency to schedule being picked up and dropped off at their desired destination. Most agencies will travel to nearly any destination in the county. Many also provide scheduled trips from rural areas to metropolitan areas like Lincoln and Omaha.

• Nebraskans can learn about public transit options that exist in their area by visiting the state public transit website, nebraskatransit.com, and navigating to “Transit Directory” or “Map.”

History of Nebraska Public Transit Week

• The Nebraska Department of Roads, Nebraska Association of Transportation Providers and the University of Nebraska organized the first Nebraska Public Transit Week in 2015, in cooperation with public transit agencies across the state. The first NPTW occurred April 6-10, 2015. The second NPTW occurred April 10-16, 2016. Both were declared by Governor Pete

Ricketts.

• Nebraska Public Transit Week 2017 was declared on March 8, 2017, at a ceremony conducted by Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley. The accompanying proclamation was signed by Governor Pete Ricketts.