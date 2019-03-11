Drunk driver arrested following pursuit

OMAHA — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Omaha man for several charges following a pursuit Saturday evening, March 9.



At approximately 8:00 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevy Trailblazer traveling at 102 miles per hour on eastbound Interstate 80 at mile marker 450 near 60th street in Omaha. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and continued traveling at more than 80 miles per hour. After exiting I-80 southbound on Highway 75, the suspect vehicle drove through neighborhoods before eventually coming to a stop at a residence at 4731 S. 16th street in Omaha.

The driver exited the vehicle and did not follow orders given by the trooper. A five-year-old juvenile exited the vehicle as well. The trooper then attempted to place the driver under arrest, but the driver again resisted. After a brief physical encounter the trooper was able to place the suspect in custody as other troopers and Omaha Police officers arrived on scene to assist.

The driver, David Chico, 31, of Omaha, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, transporting a child while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, open alcohol container, and speeding at greater than 36 miles per hour over the speed limit. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes.

Chico was lodged in Douglas County Jail. The child was left with family.