Drugs, Stolen Car Found During Weekend Traffic Stops

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested multiple people, took more than 10 pounds of controlled substances off the street, and recovered a stolen car during multiple traffic stops this weekend.

Saturday evening just after 8:00 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for not having its lights on while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422. During the stop, it was determined that the 2014 Ford Focus was stolen.

The driver, Klayvaughn McBride, 24, and passenger Abdilatif Abdi, 22, both of Omaha, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in Cass County Jail.

Troopers also arrested a South Dakota man and seized more than 10 pounds of controlled substances during a traffic stop in North Platte on Sunday.

The stop occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, when a trooper observed a 2018 Chevrolet Impala fail to signal while changing lanes on Highway 83, just south of Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed nine pounds of high grade marijuana and 1.2 pounds of cocaine. The drugs carried an estimated street value of $83,000.

The driver, Christopher Friedel, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was arrested on charges of possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession of more than 140 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, and no Drug Tax stamp. Friedel was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.