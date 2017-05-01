Drug Take Back Day Took In 244.6 Pounds Of Medicine



The DEA sponsored Drug Take Back Day held Saturday, April 29 in the BBGH Medical Arts Plaza was a great success, taking in nearly double from previous years. A total of 224.6 pounds of drugs were dropped off over the four hours it was open. Above is Deputy Sheriff Enrique Rodriguez, on hand to secure and transport the medicine, as well as BBGH pharmacist Matt Pinneo. As can be seen, some people brought in several bags filled with drugs, ranging from outdated narcotics to over the counter herbs and vitamins. BBGH also filled three 15 gallon containers with sharps (needles, syringes, etc.). Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.