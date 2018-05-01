Drug Take Back Day Collects 112 lbs In Alliance



The April 28 Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Drug Take Back Day held at the Medical Arts Plaza from 10am to 2pm collected 112 lbs. of medication. All drugs are shipped by registered law enforcement agencies to the DEA for safe disposal. The hospital also uses the day to collect sharps (used needles) to be disposed at its waste management facility vendor. Two 12 gallon sharp containers were filled. Above is Box Butte General Hospital Pharmacist Matt Pinneo tossing a few pill bottles into one of the shipping containers. The hospital helps the Box Butte County Sheriff Office collect the drugs. Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.