Drug Arrests In Hemingford

According to Hemingford Chief of Police Dusty Bryner, “On March 3, 2018 The Hemingford Police Department was granted a search warrant to search a residence in Hemingford. The search warrant was served with the assistance of the WING Drug Task Force, Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF Police and the Alliance Police Department.”

“During this investigation 40 Year old Brenda Robb was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Child Abuse. 40 Year Old Robert Robb was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Child Abuse. As the investigation continues further charges

are expected to be filed.”

“This would not have been possible without the assistance of multiple agencies

working together to achieve a common goal.”