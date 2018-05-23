Drivers Identified In Fatal Collision Near Elwood

ELWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a driver killed and another injured in a southern Nebraska collision.

The crash occurred around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 23, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) east of Elwood.

Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken says a pickup truck driven by 73-year-old Marlow Anderson crossed into the path of an oncoming fuel truck being driven by 43-year-old Christopher Brink, of Holdrege.

Ocken says Anderson died at the scene, before he could be flown to a hospital. He lived in Lincoln. Brink suffered only minor injuries.