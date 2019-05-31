Driver strikes utility pole on the outskirts of Alliance

On May 30 a driver struck a utility pole near Highway 385 and 25th Street on the outskirts of Alliance.

A young female driver was southbound on Highway 385 and was attempting to turn east on 25th Street. The driver made the turn too wide, striking a utility pole, said Box Butte County Sheriff Deputy J.D. Sutphen.



“She said there was a semi sitting at the intersection waiting to turn onto the highway. She had a semi coming up behind her. She was worried that the semi behind her wasn’t paying enough attention to realize she was slowing down and wanting to turn. She probably did take the corner a little too fast,” Sutphen said.

“More than anything she wanted to miss the semi that was sitting at the intersection waiting to get on to the highway.”

The driver was not transported to the hospital, and had no injuries. No names are being released.

“Vehicles can be replaced…people can’t,” Sutphen added.

The Alliance Police Department assisted with this accident.

