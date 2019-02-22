Driver of pickup that woman fell or jumped off is sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck from which a woman fell or jumped to her death in Lincoln has been sentenced for drunken driving.



32-year-old Seth Noble on Thursday was given seven days of house arrest in lieu of jail time, was fined $500 and lost his license for six months. He’d pleaded no contest.

A police report says the pickup Noble was driving ran over 25-year-old Amanda Terrell on Sept. 5 after she jumped off or fell north of the Nebraska Innovation Campus in north Lincoln. She died later at a hospital.

Prosecutor Ashley Bohnet says Noble was intoxicated at the time he was driving, but investigators couldn’t find any evidence that his being under the influence was what led to Terrell’s death.