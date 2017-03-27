Driver Killed In 3-Vehicle Collision

HICKMAN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a car driver has been killed in a three-vehicle collision near Hickman in southeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 77, at a rural road intersection about six miles (9.65 kilometers) south of Lincoln. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Capt. Ben Houchin says a westbound car that didn’t halt at the intersection was struck by a northbound car. They then struck a south-facing pickup waiting to turn east onto the rural road.

Houchin says the westbound car driver was killed and the other car’s driver was hospitalized in Lincoln. The pickup driver wasn’t injured.

Their names haven’t been released.