NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after her vehicle ran off a highway and rammed a tree in northeast Nebraska’s Madison County.

The accident occurred around 7:20 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 81 near Norfolk Regional Airport on the south side of Norfolk. The Nebraska State Patrol says 58-year-old Connie Beller was headed south when she swerved off the roadway and struck the tree.

The patrol says Beller lived in Lindsay.