Driver dies after rollover crash in western Nebraska

KIMBALL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver was killed when she lost control of her sport utility vehicle and crashed on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Kimball. The Nebraska State Patrol says the westbound SUV went out of control and into the median. The patrol says the driver overcorrected and her SUV ended up rolling in the north ditch after crossing the westbound lanes.

The patrol says the driver and her adult male passenger were ejected, but a child restrained in the back seat didn’t appear to have been injured. The adult passenger was taken to a hospital.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.