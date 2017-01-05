Driver Died while Pinned Under Wrecked Pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a driver died under his wrecked pickup after it crashed in Sarpy County.

The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on Nebraska Highway 50, just north of Springfield. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound pickup began to slide after the driver hit the brakes. The out-of-control truck crossed the median and the northbound lanes into a ditch, ejecting the driver and pinning him. The truck soon caught fire.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.