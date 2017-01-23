Driver Died, Passenger Injured in Crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after her car crashed into a roadside ditch north of Lincoln.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash site around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the 25-year-old driver had lost control of her westbound car and ran into the ditch.

The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says a 55-year-old passenger called 911 after getting out of the wrecked car. The passenger was taken to a Lincoln hospital.

The women’s names haven’t been released.