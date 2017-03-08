Driver Charged; Kids Hurt In Falls Off SUV Running Boards

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — An April trial has been scheduled for a Grand Island woman who police say dangerously let children stand on the running boards of her sport utility vehicle while it was moving.

Police say all six children fell off when 41-year-old Stephanie Wedige stopped the SUV in November in a church parking lot. Police say two of the children were hospitalized and that the four others were not injured.

Court records show Wedige pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony counts of child abuse, four misdemeanor counts and one count of reckless driving. Her relationship to the six children is unclear.