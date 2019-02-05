Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

‘Dracula’ brings passionate necking to Alliance

by Leave a Comment

By Elaine Connelly Bleisch
Main Street Players 

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with vampires? The Main Street Players will present “Dracula”at 7 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.The original script, written and directed by Elaine Connelly Bleisch, puts a contemporary twist on the idea of vampires. The play centers around Lucy Westerna, a young lady of good breeding who has three men vying for her hand in marriage. When Lucy begins to fall ill, her friends must come together to try to save her. This includes Mina Harker and her new husband, Jonathan, who has just recovered from a mysterious illness himself – after visiting a mysterious Count Dracula in Transylvania. After calling in Dr. Van Helsing, an expert in mysterious medical cases, the group comes to the horrible conclusion that Lucy’s illness may have a supernatural cause.

In creating the show, the Main Street Players have collaborated with Lori Davis and 7th Street Dance to incorporate dance into the show to help tell the story.

The cast consists of Elora Bleisch, Chris Obershaw, Tristan Bleisch, Angela O’Leary, Jason Wentworth, Shawn Weibert, Kyle Ditsch, Caitlin Obershaw, and Linnea Bleisch.

Joining the actors will be seven dancers from 7th Street Dance Studio: Rachel Baker,  Lezlie Hausmann, Emmerae Korte, Riley Lawrence, Morgan Mooney, Aurora Trimble, and Sydnie Waldron.

 

This play is produced with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. 

 
Tickets are $10 general admission, available at the door or on eventbrite.com (search for “Dracula” in Alliance) or $7 for students/seniors at the door only.
 
For more information, see the Main Street Players Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *