‘Dracula’ brings passionate necking to Alliance

Main Street Players
What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with vampires? The Main Street Players will present “Dracula”at 7 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center.The original script, written and directed by Elaine Connelly Bleisch, puts a contemporary twist on the idea of vampires. The play centers around Lucy Westerna, a young lady of good breeding who has three men vying for her hand in marriage. When Lucy begins to fall ill, her friends must come together to try to save her. This includes Mina Harker and her new husband, Jonathan, who has just recovered from a mysterious illness himself – after visiting a mysterious Count Dracula in Transylvania. After calling in Dr. Van Helsing, an expert in mysterious medical cases, the group comes to the horrible conclusion that Lucy’s illness may have a supernatural cause.
The cast consists of Elora Bleisch, Chris Obershaw, Tristan Bleisch, Angela O’Leary, Jason Wentworth, Shawn Weibert, Kyle Ditsch, Caitlin Obershaw, and Linnea Bleisch.
Joining the actors will be seven dancers from 7th Street Dance Studio: Rachel Baker, Lezlie Hausmann, Emmerae Korte, Riley Lawrence, Morgan Mooney, Aurora Trimble, and Sydnie Waldron.
This play is produced with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
