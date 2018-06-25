Dr. Wayne C. Hillman, 98, passed away Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Highland Park

Care Center in Alliance, Nebraska.

Wayne was born to Glen and Verna Hillman on February 23, 1920 in Greene County,

Iowa. He graduated in 1937 from Dana High School Dana, Iowa.

In 1942, during WWII, he was drafted to the U.S. Army. One of the most significant

tasks that he was involved in was the liberation of Paris. His service in the Army re-

presented the brave and selfless man that he was his entire life. He acquired 2 purple

hearts and 4 battle stars during his service. The greatest treasure he received during

his military career was meeting his future wife.

Wayne married Ketty Steffensen on April 20, 1943 in Kahoka, Missouri. They were

married for 71 ½ years until Ketty’s passing in 2014. He missed her dearly after her

passing and was very optimistic about their reunion. He knew that she would be waiting

for him, and once again he could say “Yes Dear”. To this marriage they enjoyed two

children, three grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. His eyes would sparkle and

he would grin from ear to ear when they would visit.

Wayne graduated from Iowa State University in Ames. IA with a Degree in Veterinarian

Medicine. He then had a private practice in Perry, IA. He finished his career as a federal

meat inspector for the USDA. His education and dreams would not have been possible

without the hard work of his loving wife Ketty.

Wayne was involved in the Alliance Masonic Lodge #183, United Methodist Men’s Club,

and the American Legion. He was found spending weekends in the summer being a

Shriners’ clown at numerous parades. He and his wife spent their retirement camping,

traveling, winters in Texas, golfing, fishing, and enjoying their family. Wayne also spent

the winters helping young kids learn to read.

He is survived by his son, Randall (Judy) Hillman, daughter, Jane (Bruce) Faber, his

grandchildren, Leslie (Seth) Hulquist, Tony (Kaylea) Faber, and Kacy Faber and his great

grandchildren Kale, Rylea, Tucker and Remi. He is also survived by his brother Max, Sister

Martha, along with many nieces and nephew.

Wayne is also survived by the many lifelong friends, extended family, and people he met

during his travels, as there were no strangers in his life. He was always “missing in action”

and could be found talking to anyone. We would ask him, “Do you know them”? and he

would say” I do now”.

Wayne was preceded in death by his loving wife, both of his parents, and his Brother Ivan.

The family would like to thank all of Wayne’s caregivers at Highland Park, Crossroads,

and the wonderful Hospice Nurses. They made his journey so much easier.

In Lieu of flowers the family would like people to give a friend, family member, or a stranger

an extra smile for that is what Wayne would like.

Memorial services will be Friday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church

with Jeannie Sedivy officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Veterans State Cemetery at Alliance Foundation, “Wind break

fund” PO Box 902 Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in

charge of arrangements.