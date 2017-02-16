Dr. Seuss Coloring Contest

From there to here
From here to there
Funny things are everywhere!
Fish can be red
Fish can be blue
The library has a contest for you!
Out in the hall
Up on the wall
You’ll see Thing One and Thing Two
And Little Cindy Lou!
Enter it once
Enter it twice
The prizes are all very nice!
The Alliance Public Library is sponsoring a coloring contest for all children grades K-4! Simply come to the library and read a Dr. Suess book! Take home the picture included in the book, color it and return it to the library to be entered in the contest! The books will remain in the library for everyone to share! Prizes include: 1st place Dr. Seuss basket and $20 Chamber Bucks, 2nd place $20 Chamber Bucks and 3rd place $10 Chamber Bucks! Entries will be posted in the hall with the drawing to be held on Friday, March 31.