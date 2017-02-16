Dr. Seuss Coloring Contest

From there to here

From here to there

Funny things are everywhere!

Fish can be red

Fish can be blue

The library has a contest for you!

Out in the hall

Up on the wall

You’ll see Thing One and Thing Two

And Little Cindy Lou!

Enter it once

Enter it twice

The prizes are all very nice!

The Alliance Public Library is sponsoring a coloring contest for all children grades K-4! Simply come to the library and read a Dr. Suess book! Take home the picture included in the book, color it and return it to the library to be entered in the contest! The books will remain in the library for everyone to share! Prizes include: 1st place Dr. Seuss basket and $20 Chamber Bucks, 2nd place $20 Chamber Bucks and 3rd place $10 Chamber Bucks! Entries will be posted in the hall with the drawing to be held on Friday, March 31.