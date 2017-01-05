Dr. Giles is Alliance Spotlight Business of the Month



Dr. Gene Giles DDS PC is a business dedicated to providing Alliance and the surrounding community with oral and dental health. His office offers care to all ages, newborn through senior citizens. Dr. Giles has had the honor of offering his services to thousands of people and generations of families in the area for over 38 years. Being a native Nebraska, with sand flowing in his blood, it was Dr. Giles desire to be part of the west living with the rural people and among the Sandhills.

There are many faces to Dentistry. Dr. Giles offers services such as examinations, routine cleanings, radiographs, restorative fillings and crowns, pathology (disease/cancers), periodontics (oral tissue disease), prosthodontics (dentures, partials, and implants), oral surgery, orthodontics, and pedodontics to their patients.

Alliance has been blessed over the years with many dedicated health professionals; MD’s, DD’s, DVM’s, Optometrists, Physical Therapists, Chiropractic Physicians, Dental Hygienists, nurses, as well as assistants, secretaries, office managers, and support staff. Alliance’s greatest strength is in its people and their work ethic. The promotion of the community is an example of the Chamber’s support of the local health care providers and to all those who serve, give and go to work.