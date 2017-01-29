Dozens Show Support for Refugees at Denver Airport

DENVER (AP) — Dozens of people showed up at Denver International Airport on Saturday to show support for refugees following President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Standing in the main terminal where people wait for travelers arriving by train from the airport’s concourses Saturday, they sang “Refugees are welcome here”, some holding signs declaring their identity — such as Jew or Christian — and the phrase “I come in peace.”

The participants didn’t have a permit for an official demonstration but one organizer, Amal Kassir, said the group was there to welcome a traveler named Omar from the East Coast. Some people chanted “Welcome home Omar.”

Denver has some direct international flights but it’s not clear whether anyone has been detained under the president’s executive order barring the entry of citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries.