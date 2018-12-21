Dozens of jobs to be lost with Nebraska City plant closure

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Officials say about 45 workers will lose their jobs when a food plant closes in Nebraska City in southeast Nebraska.

Diversified Foods and Seasonings executives told workers Thursday that plans are to close the plant by Jan. 4.



Frozen and refrigerated food pouches are produced there. Workers were told the production is being moved to a Louisiana plant.

Diversified Foods is based in Covington, Louisiana, and has manufacturing facilities in Theodore, Alabama, and Madisonville, Louisiana.

Daniel Mauk with Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corp. says the job market remains strong in Nebraska City, noting that local plants for Cargill and Honeywell are looking for more employees.