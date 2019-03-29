Dozens arrested in WING Drug Investigation Operation in Western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) has conducted a drug enforcement operation this week, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals throughout the Nebraska Panhandle. Arrest warrants and search warrants were served throughout the Panhandle. Additional arrests are expected and some of the cases are on-going.



Throughout the week, WING was assisted by the sheriff’s offices of Cheyenne County, Scotts Bluff County, and Box Butte County, the police departments of Sidney, Kimball, Gering, Scottsbluff, Bayard, Alliance, Chadron, Ogallala, and the Nebraska State Patrol. The following is a list of arrests made as part of this operation.

Alliance/Chadron:

-Bethany Wacker – Two counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

-Kamron Seebomb – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

-Dennis Griffin – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

-Penny Overshiner – Three counts of distribution of a controlled substance

-Jo Len Valdez – Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

-Henrietta Dawn – Five counts of distribution of methamphetamine

-Derek Warbonnet – Three counts of distribution of marijuana

-Dalton Hunger – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

-Shawn Hollowhorn – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

-Leander Poor Bear – Three counts of distribution of a controlled substance

-Shane Lame – Four courts of distribution of methamphetamine

-Rick Haak – Possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

-Summer Haak – Possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana



Scottsbluff/Gering

-Lacey Calder – Attempt of a class IV Felony and Possession of Marijuana

-David Iron Bear – Distribution of a controlled substance in a school zone

-Roxanne Trevino – Distribution of a controlled substance in a school zone

-Amber Camacho – Attempt of Class 4 Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance

-Shelley Parker – Distribution of a controlled substance in a school zone

-Cory Poor Bear – Distribution of a controlled substance

-Janae Iron Bear – Three counts forgery and failure to appear

-Cathica Vasquez – Theft by shoplifting

-Floyd Bolton – Possession of methamphetamine

Kimball/Sidney/Ogallala

-Jose Hernandez – One count of distribution of methamphetamine

-Mariah Medina – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce

-Myriah Tyan – Cited for possession of marijuana – less than an ounce

-Travis Graham – Two counts of distribution of marijuana

-Kandy Cook – One count of distribution of a controlled substance

-Jerry Roa – Two counts of distribution of marijuana

-Timothy Tscharner – One count of distribution of marijuana

-Tiara Tiden-Benzel – One count of distribution of marijuana

-Tony Christensen – One count of distribution of methamphetamine

-Clinton McCrea – Domestic assault

Those arrested were lodged in the county jails representing the county in which the arrest was made. The WING Task Force is made of up investigators from several law enforcement agencies in the Nebraska Panhandle, including Sidney PD, Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Gering PD, Scottsbluff PD, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Alliance PD, Chadron PD, and the Nebraska State Patrol.