Doyle E. Buskirk, 88, a longtime resident of the Alliance area, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.

He was born August 25, 1928 in Murdock, Nebraska to Milo J. Buskirk and Nettie Mae (Johnson) Buskirk.

Doyle was the fourth child in a family of six children. The family moved to the Lake Minatare area when he was 4 years old and he received his education in the Minatare school district.

He met his wife Marjorie at the Minatare Church of Christ and they were married there on January 2, 1948. Doyle delivered milk, worked for Harold Douglas north of Minatare, lugged beef at Scottsbluff Pack and farmed in the Bayard area before moving to Alliance in 1967. He farmed in the Alliance area until 1982. Doyle worked for his brother Keith for a few years, then worked with his son Mark, on the farm, until his retirement in 2006. He and Marg were longtime, active members of the Alliance Christian Church.

After Marg passed away in 2013, Doyle spent part of nearly every day at Highland Park’s Memory Care Unit, socializing and helping out in any way he could. He formed many friendships with both residents and staff. He became a resident himself at Highland in August 2016.

He is survived by his six children, Margie (John) Earlywine of Meridian, ID, Carol (Clyde) Steinbach of Meridian, ID, Terry (Teresa) Buskirk of Holdrege, NE, Mark (Leah) Buskirk of Alliance, NE, Debbie (Don) Forster of Wichita, KS, and Deanna (Delmar) Smith of Alliance, NE. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in- law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Earl, Ralph and Keith. Sisters, infant Mary Joann, and Thelma (Buskirk) Smith.

The family would like to thank the staff of Highland Park and Hospice for the quality care and support Dad received, and their genuine kindness and friendship.

A graveside service, officiated by family, will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11 am at the Alliance Cemetery. A Celebration of Life open house will be held at the West Side Events Center immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be given to the Alliance Christian Church or Summit Christian College, 2025 21st Street, Gering, Nebraska, 69341.

