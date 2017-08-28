Dove Hunting Season To Begin Next Month In Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dove hunting season is set to begin next month in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says hunters can hunt doves from Sept. 1-Oct. 31, with daily bag and possession limits of 15 and 45, respectively.

Shooting hours run from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset. The commission says bag limits are for mourning, white-winged and Eurasian collared doves in aggregate.

Nebraska residents 16 years old and older and all nonresidents are required to get a valid Nebraska small game hunting permit, habitat stamp and Harvest Information Program number. HIP numbers are free online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/hip or at any Game and Parks office.