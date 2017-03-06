Dorothy L. (Vogel) Eskam, 88, died on March 2, 2017, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

She was born August 31, 1928, in Bridgeport, Nebraska to Amelia (Deines) Vogel and Jake Vogel, Jr. and was the fifth of their sixteen children. She married the love of her life, Elmer Eskam, on February 13, 1947. She was his hired hand for many years as they farmed and raised cattle in the Valley area, and in Alliance, until Elmer’s death in 1987. She spent the last four and one –half years at Wildflower Independent Living where she was surrounded by many wonderful friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Harvey) Schnell of Alliance and son, David Eskam, of San Francisco, California and her two very special grandchildren, Tamara (Charles) Gonzales of Westminster, Colorado, and Troy (Rebecca) Schnell of Alliance. She adored her great grandchildren Gunnar (Courtney) Schnell of Lincoln, Dylan (Rylee) Schnell of Alliance, Gatlin Schnell of Alliance and Ethan Gonzales and Ivy Gonzales of Westminster, Colorado.

She is also survived by her brother Richard Vogel of Beatrice; Robert (Shirley) Vogel of Alliance; Elwood Vogel of Scottsbluff; Delbert Vogel of Scottsbluff; Jurene Turpin of Twin Falls, Idaho; Nadine (Wilbert) Schledewitz of Gering; Howard (Shirley) Vogel of Gering; Janice Henkel of Walnut Creek, California; Sandra Jines of Gilbert, Arizona and Betty (Robert) Duncan of Bayard; sisters-in-law Darleen Vogel of Hemingford; Violet (George) Knaub of Windsor, Colorado and many, many nieces and nephews to whom she was very close.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, sisters and brothers Helen Becking, Edward Vogel, Leonard Vogel, Donald Vogel and Benita Vogel and several sisters-in-law.

Funeral service will be held Monday, March 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Alliance with Reverend Martin T. Schnare and Reverend Richard C. Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be Sunday, 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church or Immanuel Ev. Lutheran School.

