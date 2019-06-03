Dorothy Ann Roebuck, 87, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Skyview. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take at the Bridgeport Church of Christ on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 am with Pastor Jonathan Seng Officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Morrill County Community Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Dorothy was born October 5, 1931 in Horace, Nebraska to Joe E. and Margaret (Woznick) Leas. She graduated from High School in 1950 and was united in marriage to Virgil R. Roebuck on April 26, 1952. To this union five children were born: Kathy, Steven, Paula, Lori, and Denise.

She worked for L. B. Murphy Store for 24 years and Bank Of The West for 16 years. Dorothy worked hard, enjoyed spending time with her family, was an excellent baker, and did word search puzzles.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Kathy (Bill) Ewert, Steven (Robin) Roebuck, Paula (Bill) Schlaepfer, Lori (Dennis) Eskam, and Denise (Russell) McKay; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and her sister Linda (Tom) Hayden and their son Brad (Cindy) and Hunter.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, her husband, one granddaughter Jamie Schlaepfer, and one great-granddaughter Audrey Dominguez.