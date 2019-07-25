Doris Margaret (Peterson) Nelson, 83

Doris Margaret (Peterson) Nelson, known to her friends and family as Margaret, of Holiday Island, AR, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on May 17, 2019 in Denton, Nebraska with her family by her side.

Born January 25, 1936 in Alliance Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Gust Marion and Mary Ellen (Cooper) Peterson. Also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank and George Peterson. Margaret married Joe Nelson on December 27th, 1958.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Joe (Alliance, NE); their daughter, Deb Savage and husband, Tom, grandson, Matt, of Denton, NE. Jody Nelson and his husband, Kyle Wright of Holiday Island, AR. Dan and wife, Jodi, grandsons, Janssen and Aden, of Lincoln, NE; sisters, Tina Freiberger and Mary Ellen Reynolds, of Alliance, NE.

Margaret enjoyed gardening, cooking and sewing. She was also very fond of all animals, especially her three rescue cats, Smokey, PeeWee, and Charlie. She never said no when her children found a stray or injured animal and wanted to bring it home. She would help them nurse it back to health and set it free. She was always feeding the raccoons, foxes, birds, deer, and any other animal that needed her help.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Humane Society.

Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life open house on Saturday, August 10 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 1630 Holsten Drive, Alliance.