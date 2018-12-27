Doris M. Hebbert, 95

Doris M. Hebbert, age 95, of Chadron, Nebraska, finished her earthly journey

and entered her Heavenly Home on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Beautiful

Savior Home in Belton, Missouri where she had been a resident for the past

four years.

Visitation will be on December 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Chamberlain Chapel

in Chadron, Nebraska followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment

will follow at the Whitney Cemetery.

Doris was born on November 26, 1923 in Meade County, South Dakota. She

was the daughter of Fred and Nellie Lapp. She attended high school in Sturgis,

South Dakota. After graduation she went on to college in Spearfish and later

graduated from Chadron State Teachers College. She taught in rural schools in

Meade County and Dawes County before marrying Myron Hebbert on

June 14, 1950. Together they ran the family farm near Chadron. Gardening,

milking cows, and baking bread were all part of the routine farm life that Doris

enjoyed. She was a secretary for the Dawes County Farm Bureau for many years

and choir director at First Baptist Church for a time.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Myron Hebbert; son

Scott Hebbert; and sisters Florence Stamler and Ruth Little.

She is survived by daughter Beverly Sands (George); grandchildren, Benjamin

Sands and Mary Sands; and twin sister Lois Lapp.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Beautiful Savior Home, 1003 S. Cedar

Street, Belton, Missouri 64012.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron and Cullen Funeral Home of Raymore, Missouri

are in charge of arrangements.