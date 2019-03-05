Doris Bartlett, 96

Memorial services for Doris Bartlett formerly of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Congregational Church in Chadron, Nebraska with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Mrs. Bartlett passed away on November 16, 2018 at Ft. Meade in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Doris was born in Watonka, South Dakota on March 3, 1922.

She was 96

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron NE, 69337. Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.