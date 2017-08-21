Dorine Lee (Dietel) Lewin, 95

Dorine Lee (Dietel) Lewin died August 17, 2017. Funeral services will be held at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 2:30 PM with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery.

Dorine was born on October 5, 1922, in northwest Sheridan County at her grandparents (Chalupa) homestead in Beaver Valley.

She was the first child and only daughter born to the Walter and Wilma (Chalupa) Dietel. She grew up on the Dietel homestead and attended Beaver Valley Elementary School at district 69.

She graduated from Chadron High school with the class of 1939. The following year, she attended Chadron State College and obtained the one-year teachers’ certificate. She spent a very enjoyable year (1940-1941) teaching North Beaver School – district #61.

On May 24, 1941 she and Bob Lewin were married in Chadron. Following the ceremony, her mother and grandmother served a delicious wedding dinner to family and friends.

Dorine and Bob made their home in Thurston County for four years.

In March of 1945, they are their 2 year old son, John, moved to grandfather Boose Chalupa’s farm and ranch in Beaver Valley. Two daughters, Leanne and Linda were added to their family.

Dorine was a helpmate to her husband in farming and ranching, the logging and lumber business (Nebraska Wood Products), and Lewin Grain and Feed.

After Bob’s death in 1991, she kept busy with her life in Hay Springs working at the Methodist Church playing cards and traveling with her lady friends.

Due to illness in 2007, she was forced to move to Crossroads Assisted Living in Alliance on March 15 2008. In April 2017 she moved to Prairie Pines in Chadron, where she remained there until her death.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Don and Wilbur, her husband in 1991, and daughter Linda Evans in 2009.

Survivors include her son John (Carol) Lewin, daughter Leanne (Gary) Binger, and son-in-law Jim Evans all of Hay Springs. Six grandsons, Bob Lewin and Todd Lewin of Chadron, Jack Lewin, Honolulu, Hawaii; Scott Lewin, Seattle, Washington; Brant Binger and Travis Binger of Hay Springs. Two granddaughters Krista Evans and Amy Bond of Hay Springs; and twelve great grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest in Beaver Valley Cemetery, five miles from her birthplace.