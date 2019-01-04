Doreen Semroska, 86

“Doreen’s work here on earth is done. She received a call from her Lord and Savior

on Monday, December 31, 2018.” Doreen was born to the late Albert E. and Dora L.

Bunge on February 11, 1932 at the ranch east of Harrison.

As a long-time resident of Sioux County, Doreen lived her whole life there in the

beauty of the Pine Ridge area. She attended school in Sioux County and after

graduating, taught country school at Bodarc for a few years until she married Charles

Lou Smith on September 29, 1950. To this union two boys were born: Alan Dean and

Jay Dee. They lived and worked on the Virgil Kennedy ranch northwest of Harrison

until the place was sold in 1972. Chuck passed away in 1986. Doreen married Raymond

Semroska on September 17, 1988, where they made their home north of Harrison for

the next 25 years until they moved to Harrison.

Doreen’s passion and delight include the area in which she lived. She grew up spending

her time with her brother (Dean) riding horses through the canyons on the home place.

Doreen had a love for knowledge and reading (even the fine print) and doing crossword

puzzles. You could always see a quick daily journal of what was happening on the ranch.

Many times an argument was settled by her journal (When did we turn out the bulls was

often won by her journal notes). She loved to host Christmas Eve at her home with her

family and hated when she no longer had the strength to entertain everyone. No one ever

left hungry at any family gatherings if Doreen did the cooking. She enjoyed gardening,

canning, and loved to look and smell the flowers. Many summers were spent on her hands

and knees pulling weeds by hand. She often said she would just as soon be pulling weeds

than cleaning house.

She was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church and Ladies Aid in Harrison.

She loved teaching Sunday School classes and working with children. Her love for Sioux

County and ranching showed when she wanted Harrison to adopt “The Beef Friendly

County” slogan for Nebraska. She did the legwork and paperwork needed for this. Even

though this did not work out for her, the passion she had for both were ingrained within her.

She leaves her husband Raymond of 30 years; step~daughters Charmaine (Craig) Uhrig and

Dana Semroska; step~sons; Todd (Sharon) Semroska; Curt Semroska, Dal Semroska, and

Calvin Semroska.; Sons: Alan (Letticia) Smith & Jay Dee (Kathy) Smith; 5 Grandchildren;

12 Step-Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren and 25 Step Great-Grandchildren.

Doreen was preceded in death by parents; her first husband Chuck; Brother Dean Bunge;

Sister-in-law Hazel Bunge; Step-Son Clay; Step Granddaughter Steffe Evans and Great

Granddaughter AnDee Smith.

Funeral Services for Doreen will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Redeemer

Lutheran Church in Harrison. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the

Harrison Rescue Unit and Redeemer Lutheran Church. Cookies and Coffee to follow at

VFW Club in Harrison.