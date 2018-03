According to Chairman of the Nebraska Municipal Clerks’ Association, Outstanding Clerk Awards Committee and Sidney City Clerk-Treasurer Geri Anthony, City of Chadron Clerk Donna Rust has been chosen as the Outstanding Clerk of the Year for 2018 in the First Class category. The Award was presented to Rust on Wednesday at the 38th Annual Clerks’ Institute/Academy Banquet which was held at the Hotel Grand Conference Center in Grand Island.