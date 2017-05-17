Donna Meier, 61



Donna Christine Meier, 61, passed away Monday, May 15, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

She was born on May 16, 1955 to Major Don and Loretta (Hauck) Sederberg at Westover Air Force Base, Massachusetts. Her father’s career in the Air Force took her family to a number of locations during her childhood.

On January 6, 1984 she was united in marriage to Paul E. Meier at Alliance.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, her daughter, Megan Meier, Registered Nurse, of Rapid City, SD and her son, Technical Sergeant USAF Aaron Meier of Fort Walton Beach, FL, her brother, Greg Sederberg- USCG of Orlando, FL and her mother-in-law, Lois Meier of Alliance.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and older brother, Don Michael Sederberg -USMC.

Donna was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. She was also the founder of the Box Butte County Soldiers Support Group, an organization that she was instrumental in for a number of years. Her artistic gifts left us with many wonderful works of stained glass and mosaic art that will be long be cherished.

Some of her favorite moments were times relaxing with family and friends in the Black Hills.

Memorial services will be Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. Reverend Martin T. Schnare and Reverend Richard C. Mueller will officiate.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran School and Air Commando Association.