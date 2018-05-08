Donna Kay (Wyland) Meng went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 5th 2018

at the Gordon Country Side Care. Donna was born on October 18, 1943, the 7th child

of ten born to Alfred and Bertha (Hiner) Wyland.

She attended Hemingford Public Schools. She was a Box Butte Co. Fair Queen attendant.

She met her husband William Albert Meng at the ZCBJ dance hall west of Hemingford.

They wed at Gering, Nebraska on August 24, 1961. They moved to Gordon Nebraska, in

1966. To this union 3 boys were born. William John Meng (Susana), of Gibbon, NE;

George Meng (Lorri), of Gordon, NE and Thomas Meng (Dolly) of Shelton, NE.

Donna worked for many years for Gordon Public Schools. She always had a love for

children and was a favorite with all of her nieces & nephews as well as the kids in the

community. Donna was baptized in Christ and was a member of the Presbyterian

Church of Gordon. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Women’s Association,

the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Women’s Bowling League.

Donna is survived by her husband William Meng of 56 years, her sons,

daughters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 1 great -great grandchild.

Donna is also survived by sisters; Norma (Jerome) Kosmicki of Grand Island, NE,

Deborah (Jerry) Mundt of Berea, NE; her brother-in-law George Wickham of

Hemingford, NE; sisters-in-law Candy Wyland of Cedar Point, NC, Mary Reed of

Dale Valley, TX and Gerry Pettipiece (Wes) of Chadron, NE.

She was preceded by her parents Alfred and Bertha (Hiner) Wyland, her brothers

Alfred LeRoy, John, Kenneth, her twin brother Donald, Robert, and Thomas, her

sister Carol; and sisters-in-law Judy Wyland and Colleen Wyland and Sally Cullers.

She was loved and will be missed by her several generations of nieces & nephews as

well. We would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice, Country Side Care, and Pastor

Patricia Stetson-Warning.

Memorial services will be held Friday May 11, 2018, 10:00 AM at the First Presbyterian

Church in Gordon, NE, with inurnment at 2:00 PM at the Hemingford Cemetery,

Hemingford, NE.

A memorial has been established for the Gordon Volunteer Fire Department or

Gordon Volunteer Rescue Unit and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier

Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.