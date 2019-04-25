Donna Jean Gregory, 87

Funeral Services for Donna Jean (Moss) Gregory age 87 of Chadron, Nebraska will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Chamberlin Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with Pastor Aaron Sprock officiating. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska.

Donna passed away peacefully at Crest View Care Center in the early morning hours of April 24, 2019.

Donna Jean was born to George (Bud) Moss and Bess (Drullinger) Moss. She met and married the love of her life Odey Gregory in December 1951. To this union were born two daughters, Deana Kay and Pamela Jean.

Of all the jobs she held, child care was her calling. She loved and nurtured babies well into her 70’s.

She is survived by her daughters, Deana (Jeff) Winkelman of Dalton, NE and Pam (Tim) Anderson of Chadron, NE; grandchildren, Randy (Hilary) Strom of Castle Rock, CO, Shawn (Julie) Grant and Justin (Laura) Anderson of Omaha, NE, Ryan (Gina) Anderson of Chicago, IL, and Lindsey (Isaac) Gonzales of Scottsbluff, NE; great-grandchildren, Emma, Ella, and Evan Strom, Conner and Brayden Grant, Kaeden, Ashtyn, Taige and Chase Anderson, and XayVian Gonzales; one brother Charles (Verle) Moss and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Odey, her parents, and one sister, Silvia Zuver.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron Fire Department or Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

