Donna Jean Alcorn, 91

Memorial services will be held at St. Peters Lutheran Church on April 6, 2019, at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at the Mirage Flats Community Cemetery and lunch at the church will follow.

Donna Jean Kuskie was born February 26, 1928, the eighth of eleven children of Frank and Bessie Kuskie who lived on a farm near Rushville, Nebraska. The family had moved there from Beaver City in 1926.

Donna taught at the Banner School and after WWII met Russell Lynn Alcorn of Hay Springs. They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church on the Mirage Flats in 1948, and they began farming Irrigation Unit # 3 on the Mirage Flats. In 1959, they moved to the Lee Alcorn farm and also bought adjacent irrigation Unit #34. Donna Jean was active in the community and St. Peters Lutheran Church, as well as helping Russell Lynn on the farm.

Russell Lynn and Donna Jean enjoyed many years of hard work on the farm and raised registered Angus bulls as well as crops for feed and cash and bountiful gardens for table fare. Donna always expressed thankfulness for the wonderful life they had in the community of the “Happy Danes” there on the Flats. Donna Jean and Russell Lynn retired in 1995 and moved to Chadron. Donna continued to be active in the LCW, church music program, and other activities such as Flower Mission and Quilting Group at the church.

Donna Jean died March 22, 2019 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, Nebraska where she had resided the past 5 years.

She is survived by sons, Bruce and wife Debbie of Port Orchard WA, Don and wife Echo of Grand Island, NE, and Daughter Cheryl and husband Jamie of Thousand Oaks, CA. Donna also has 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Donna Jean was preceded in death by all of her siblings, parents, husband Russell Lynn, and son Richard (Dick).

A memorial fund will be established for the Chadron Hospice and St. Peters Lutheran Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

