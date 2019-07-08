Donald I. Harkin, 83

Memorial services for Donald I. Harkin of Mt. Vernon, Missouri will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Crawford with Pastor Tin McCrary officiating. Inurnment with Military Honors will be held at the Crawford City Cemetery.

Donald was born on September 15, 1935 in Alliance, Nebraska. He passed away on April 4, 2019 at the Mount Vernon Veteran’s Home in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. He was 83.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.