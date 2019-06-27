Donald Howard Wimberley, 69

Donald (Don) Howard Wimberley entered his heavenly home June 25th 2019 as a result of injuries suffered in an accident May 4th 2019. Don passed away at Monument Rehabilitation and Care under the care of Regional West Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday July 1st 2019 at 11:00am at Gering Zion Church with Tim Hebbert and Wayne Mundell officiating. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Don and Gale Wimberley Fund at First State Bank to be designated at a later date.

Don was born to Frank Marion and Matilda “Tilly” Mae (Borm) Wimberley April 16th 1950 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Don attended surrounding schools and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1968. In 1957, Don’s father, Frank, passed away. His mother, Tilly, went on to marry Charles Henry in 1964. With this union, Don gained 6 more siblings, and then one final sister, Tori. Don married Tracy Morgan in September 1967. To this union, three children were born: Dondie, Devrin Leigh, and Tara Colleen. Don and Tracy later divorced. Don married Tina Rehfeld Skarboe in January 1978. To this union three children were born: Heather Elizabeth, Frank Rehfeld, and Mathew John. Don and Tina later divorced. On February 3rd 1990, Don and Gale Randall were united in marriage. To this union four children entered the family: Ethan John, Shane Austin, Cara Christine, and Ryan Dawson. Don had always been a very accepting and loving man, always taking care of and helping others. He welcomed and treated many of his kids’ friends as his own, and was “Dad” to many. One very special extra son was Max Powell. Everyone that knew Don knew of his giving spirit, sense of humor, love of teasing, and being a prankster. He loved retelling those stories with a lot of laughter. Don worked at several jobs over the years: Henry’s Market, Stanco, and Loose Electric. Don was currently employed by Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as an electrician, where he had given nearly 40 years of loyal and dedicated service. Don is survived by his wife Gale of 29 years and his children: Devrin Wimberley, grandson Thomas Adler and great grandson Ryker; Tara (Brad) Plambeck, grandson Seth; Heather Yates, grandsons Drake and Haden (Dutch) Yates; Frank (Tonya) Wimberley, grandson Riley; Mathew Wimberley, grandchildren Caitlyn, Dawson and Quinten; Ethan Wimberley; Shane Wimberley (Sammy O’Leary); Cara Wimberley (Wyatt Edington); Ryan Wimberley; Max (Ashle) Powell, granddaughters Amberly, Harbor, and Paisley. Also survived by sisters, Dona (Leland) Wiedeman, Bette Krause, and Tori Henry; Brothers Larry, Darrel, and Chuck Henry; Father and mother-in-law Jack and Jerrene Randall; Sister-in-Law, Chris (Dave) Mills; and Brother-in-laws Byron (Anna) Michael, Brad (Shelly) Randall, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron; sisters, Delores and Judy; and infant son, Dondie.