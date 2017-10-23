Services for Don Peters, 92 of Hay Springs, NE will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

at 10:00am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs, NE with Father Joseph

Joseph officiating. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hay Springs,

NE. A vigil will be held Monday, October 23, 2017 at 7:00 pm at St. Columbkille

Catholic Church.

Mr. Peters passed away October 18, 2017 at Pioneer Manor in Hay Springs, NE.

He was born July 1, 1925 in Hay Springs, NE.

Survivors include his son, Gary (Marcine) Peters and daughter, Carolyn (Art) Lipps.

A memorial has been established for the Pioneer Manor New Addition. Donations

may be sent to Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary in Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.