Don Bass, 82

Funeral services for Don Bass will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:00AM
at the Old West Trail Rodeo Building in Crawford, Nebraska, with Pastor Steve Mallery
officiating. Burial will be at the Crawford Cemetery in Crawford, Nebraska.
Don passed away on October 16, 2018 at the Ponderosa Villa in Crawford, Nebraska.
Don was born on April 22, 1936 in Crawford, Nebraska.
A memorial has been established for the Ponderosa Villa Bath House Fund or the
Crawford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. Donation may be sent to
Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337
Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com
Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.
Leave a Reply