Domestic assault in the Panhandle

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Shortly after 5 pm on Wednesday, November 14, Deputies and Scottsbluff Police officers responded to a call of a domestic assault in progress involving a weapon on Cedar Bluff Drive, west of Scottsbluff. Investigation at the scene resulted in the arrest of Christopher Droppleman, age 25, of rural Scottsbluff.¬†Although victims reported they had been assaulted, there were no injuries necessitating a medical response.”

Overman says, “During the investigation, officers recovered a stolen firearm and other stolen items, along with narcotic paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.”

Droppleman was arrested and charged with domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, and theft