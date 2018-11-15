Domestic assault in the Panhandle

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Shortly after 5 pm on Wednesday, November 14, Deputies and Scottsbluff Police officers responded to a call of a domestic assault in progress involving a weapon on Cedar Bluff Drive, west of Scottsbluff. Investigation at the scene resulted in the arrest of Christopher Droppleman, age 25, of rural Scottsbluff. Although victims reported they had been assaulted, there were no injuries necessitating a medical response.”

Overman says, “During the investigation, officers recovered a stolen firearm and other stolen items, along with narcotic paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.”

Droppleman was arrested and charged with domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, and theft