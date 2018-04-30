Dollar General Relocates To New Store In Alliance

Dollar General continues to make shopping easier and more convenient for customers in Alliance with the grand opening of its newly-relocated store at 1229 W. Third St. on Saturday, May 5 beginning at 8 a.m.

Customers will enjoy special deals and free prizes at the grand opening event. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our Alliance customers will continue to enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Dollar General’s new location features a fresh layout, designed to make shopping easier and simpler for customers. Some of the store’s new features include seasonal products featured in the center of the store, easily recognizable departments with visible signage and coolers that are more conveniently located at the front of the store.

Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health and beauty care products.

Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on basic merchandise. Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or get their General Education Diploma (GED) can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $146 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than nine million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.