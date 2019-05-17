‘Dogs Across America’ hosted at Viaero Wireless in Chadron

Chadron — “Community Action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and makes America a better place to live. We care about the entire community, and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.” This is the promise of Community Action. This is the pledge we make to those we serve. This month we honor Community Actions across the nation by raising awareness for the work that we do and the programs that we provide to the communities we serve.

At Northwest Community Action Partnership we serve 5 counties – Dawes, Sioux, Box Butte, Cherry and Sheridan counties, and our Weatherization Program serves an additional 7 counties in the Panhandle. We provide services for food security, emergency shelter needs, early childhood education, volunteer services, and weatherization. We have a food pantry as well as a diaper bank program and so much more. We pride ourselves on helping those in need without judgment.

Help us celebrate the work we do by joining us every Friday, for the rest of May, at Viaero Wireless in Chadron for a ‘Dogs Across America’ lunch and fundraiser. Each Friday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Viaero staff will be serving up a different play on the classic American Hot Dog. Lunch is $5 per person and all of the money will come right back to Northwest Community Action Partnership and will be used to further the work of our programs in the community. Grab a friend and join us for Dogs Across America!