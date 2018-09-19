Dodgers walk-off Rockies in 10th, 2-1 to gain another game in NL West chase

Chris Taylor couldn’t have picked a better time to launch his first career walk-off home run.

He hit a high-arching, two-strike solo shot to left field in the 10th inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies that extended Los Angeles’ NL West lead to 1 ½ games on Tuesday night.

“In this tight division race that was big,” said the soft-spoken outfielder who has struggled with his swing this season.

Taylor raised his right arm in the air even before he rounded first base, watching the ball sail into the cool evening air off Adam Ottavino (6-4).

“I had a pretty good feeling it was going long,” he said.

Taylor was mobbed by his teammates at home plate as they bopped up and down in celebration. A day after moving past the Rockies into first place, the five-time defending NL champions matched their largest lead of the season on Taylor’s one-out drive.

“He really epitomizes what we’re about as a team,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Being prepared when called upon. It couldn’t happen to a better teammate.”

The Dodgers won the series opener 8-2 on homers by Joc Pederson and Max Muncy.

Dylan Floro (6-3) led a stellar bullpen effort, getting the win by striking out two in the 10th.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He walked five and struck out three while struggling with his command.

“I threw the ball OK,” Kershaw said. “Sometimes you’re going to have to work through things. Obviously too much traffic out there.”

Kenta Maeda relieved Kershaw and struck out the side on 10 pitches in the eighth. Kenley Jansen worked the ninth, allowing a leadoff hit to Gerardo Parra before retiring the next three batters.

“We’ve been sort of inconsistent all year long, so things are coming together at the right time,” Roberts said.

The loss dropped Colorado 1 ½ games behind St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot.

“We’ve got to score more runs. We’ve got to get more hits,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “This is something we talk about every afternoon when we get to the ballpark. We’ve got to press on.”

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.

The Dodgers tied it 2-all in the fifth when Austin Barnes scored on a throwing error by third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Colorado took a 2-1 lead on Charlie Blackmon’s 27th homer in the fifth. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games, currently the longest active one in the majors.

The Rockies tied it 1-all in the third on errors by third baseman Justin Turner and left fielder Taylor. DJ LeMahieu was safe at first when the ball went past Turner’s glove, which allowed Garrett Hampson to take third and Blackmon to advance to second. The ball went into left field where Taylor couldn’t field it cleanly, allowing Hampson to score.

The Dodgers led 1-0 on Matt Kemp’s RBI single in the first.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.82 ERA) starts the series finale for the Rockies. He held the Giants to two runs over six innings in his last outing after overcoming mechanical issues. RHP Walker Buehler (7-5, 2.88) goes for the Dodgers. He’s coming off an eight-inning, nine-strikeout performance against St. Louis.

AROUND THE MAJORS TUESDAY

–The New York Yankees prevented the Boston Red Sox from wrapping up a third straight division title. Neil Walker belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Yankees past the Red Sox, 3-2. Walker’s 10th round-tripper of the season erased a 1-0 deficit and prevented Boston from clinching the AL East. Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi left the game with a 1-0 lead after limiting the Bombers to two hits over six shutout innings. Brandon Workman replaced Eovaldi and walked Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez before Walker went deep off Ryan Brazier. The Bosox scored once in the ninth on an error and had the tying run at second before Ian Kinsler grounded into a game-ending double play. J.D. Martinez lifted a sacrifice fly in the third inning for the Red Sox, giving him a major league-leading 123 RBIs. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge went 0-for-4 in his first game since breaking his right wrist against Kansas City on July 26. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was given the night off to rest his sore left side.

— Josh James picked up his first big league win by holding the Mariners to four hits while fanning seven in the Astros’ 7-0 shutout. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Tyler White doubled home a run as Houston improved to 13-3 this month. The Astros stretched their lead in the AL West to five games over Oakland.

— The Athletics lost their third in a row as Kaleb Cowart launched a go-ahead grand slam in a six-run fifth that powered the Angels to a 9-7 win at Oakland. Mike Trout also homered and Cowart added an RBI triple as Los Angeles dropped the A’s 2 ½ games behind the Yanks for the first AL wild card.

— The Indians were 5-3 winners over the White Sox as Corey Kluber struck out 11 over eight innings of his career-high 19th win. Kluber allowed eight hits, including homers by Daniel Palka and Omar Narvaez. Jason Kipnis hit a solo homer in the fifth and Yandy Diaz added a two-run single later in the inning to put the AL Central champs ahead, 5-0.

— Blake Snell is the majors’ first 20-game winner after limiting the Rangers to one hit over five innings of Tampa Bay’s 4-0 shutout. Snell improved to 20-5, lowered his American League-leading ERA to 1.97 and helped Tampa Bay move a season-high 18 games over .500. Willy Adames slammed a two-run homer and Joey Wendle was 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

— Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy each furnished two-run homers in the Cubs’ fifth victory in six games, a 9-1 thumping of the Diamondbacks. Mike Montgomery allowed a run and four hits with a season-high eight strikeouts in six innings for his first win since Aug. 7. Arizona has dropped four straight and nine of 11 to fall six games back in both the NL West and NL wild-card races.

— The Cubs now lead in the NL Central to 3 ½ games over Milwaukee following the Brewers’ 3-1 loss to Cincinnati. Jose Peraza smacked a two-run homer and Scott Schebler doubled home the insurance run. Milwaukee managed just three hits and lost for the third time in four games.

— Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and the Cardinals held onto the second NL wild card by pounding the Braves, 8-1. Austin Gomber gave up a run and six hits over five innings of the Redbirds’ third straight win. Atlanta has dropped four in a row since a season-high six-game winning streak, leaving the Braves with a magic number of seven over Philadelphia for taking the NL East title.

— Jorge Alfaro belted a three-run homer to cap a five-run sixth in the Phillies’ 5-2 verdict over the Mets. Justin Bour doubled home the tying run and scored on Alfaro’s blast. New York wasted a nice outing by Stephen Matz, who homered for the second straight start and held Philadelphia to two hits over five shutout innings.

— Pinch-hitter Ryan Lavarnway singled home the winning run in the bottom of the 11th to send the Pirates past the Royals, 2-1. Colin Moran had a pinch-hit home run with two outs in the seventh, but the Royals tied it on a pinch-hit double by Hunter Dozier in the ninth. Pittsburgh almost wasted a strong outing by Jameson Taillon, who struck out 11 and scattered four hits over seven shutout innings.

— Stephen Strasburg fanned 11 over six innings of the Nationals’ 4-2 victory at Miami. Anthony Rendon drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly. Bryce Harper was walked in each of his five plate appearances.

— Tyler Austin drove in three runs and Chris Gimenez homered as the Twins downed the Tigers, 5-3. Austin’s two-run double gave Minnesota a 5-0 lead in the seventh. Jake Odorizzi gave up two runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings to get the win.

— The Blue Jays earned their fourth straight win by scoring four unearned runs in the seventh inning of a 6-4 comeback over Baltimore. The Blue Jays tied the game by scoring twice on an error by third baseman Steve Wilkerson before Lourdes Gurriel hit a two-run single. The Orioles blew a 4-0 lead and absorbed their 108th loss, the most since the franchise moved to Baltimore after the 1953 season.

— Chris Shaw provided a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning to push the Giants past the Padres, 5-4. Hunter Pence crushed a two-run homer and had three RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four of five since an 11-game skid.