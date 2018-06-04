Dodgers sweep Rockies, Cards take no-hitter into final inning

Max Muncy kept Los Angeles in the game with a pair of long balls and Justin Turner put the Dodgers over the top with a squibbler in the infield.

“Nice safety squeeze, huh? Good call by Doc,” Turner joked, referring to manager Dave Roberts.

Turner’s dribbler down the first-base line in the top of the ninth drove in Logan Forsythe from third to break a tie, and Los Angeles beat the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Sunday.

Max Muncy homered twice, Yasmani Grandal also went deep in a three-run ninth inning for the Dodgers, whose bullpen came up big again to hand Colorado its fourth straight loss.

Dodgers relievers got the win in all three games over the weekend, and Kenley Jansen saved two.

“I’m happy the bullpen threw so well,” said starter Alex Wood, who pitched only two innings on Sunday. “Not just today but the whole weekend.”

The Dodgers rallied from five down to sweep the three-game series at Coors Field. Los Angeles had runners at second and third in the ninth against Wade Davis and took the lead on Turner’s slow roller to Davis (0-1). He tagged Turner but had no time to throw home as Forsythe scored to make it 8-7.

“Turner fought off some very good pitches and ultimately hit a ball 40 feet,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Grandal followed with his ninth homer.

Tony Cingrani (1-2) got the win with an inning of relief and Jansen pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Ian Desmond homered and drove in three runs for the Rockies, who lost catcher Chris Iannetta with a leg injury suffered on a foul ball by Chris Taylor in the ninth inning. Iannetta said he is fine.

“I wasn’t in a lot of pain, I just couldn’t react,” Iannetta said. “I tried to block a ball and I felt really slow and it wasn’t getting any better.”

Tony Wolters replaced him during Turner’s at-bat.

Desmond drove in three runs with a homer — his 10th — in the first, and a bases loaded walk in the second off Wood to stake Colorado to a 6-1 lead.

Muncy, who homered to left field in the second inning, capped an 11-pitch at-bat in the third by hitting Chad Bettis’ slider into the seats in right to make it 6-4. It was the first multihomer game of his career.

The Dodgers took the lead in the seventh. A single from Forsythe off reliever Scott Oberg made it 6-5, and then shortstop Trevor Story’s two-run throwing error on a grounder by Breyvic Valera gave L.A. a 7-6 lead.

Two L.A. errors in the seventh allowed the Rockies to tie it.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Ross Stripling (3-1, 1.68) will open a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Stripling is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three games – one start – in his career against the Pirates.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (5-5, 3.43) takes the mound in the first of a three-game series at Cincinnati on Tuesday. Freeland hit is only career home run at Great American Ballpark on May 21, 2017.

AROUND THE MAJORS SUNDAY

The Milwaukee Brewers began the weekend with a four-game lead in the NL Central and a chance to move further ahead during a three-game series with the struggling Chicago White Sox. Instead, they dropped two of three on the Southside to allow the Cubs to pull within two games of the division lead.

Daniel Palka and Adam Engel hit back-to-back homers in a three-run sixth that pushed the Pale Hose to a 6-1 downing of Milwaukee. Engel and Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) each had RBI doubles in a two-run eighth that put Chicago in control.

Dylan Covey combined with four relievers on a six-hitter as the White Sox beat the Brewers for the 14th time in their 18 meetings.

Meanwhile, the Cubs completed a four-game sweep of the Mets as Jon Lester carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 2-0 shutout in New York. Lester gave up just two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings, but the game was scoreless until Javier Baez stole home on a pickoff play at first base.

The Mets managed just 20 hits and six runs over 41 innings during the series. They have dropped nine of 11 and are 13 games under .500 since an 11-1 start.

— Pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson supplied a walk-off homer for the second time in seven days to give the Braves a 4-2 win over the Nationals. Culberson’s two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth allowed Atlanta to take three of four from Washington and expand its lead in the NL East to 1 ½ games over the Nats. Shortstop Dansby Swanson committed a throwing error that was followed by Trea Turner’s two-run homer, but Swanson later tied the game with a solo blast.

— Michael Wacha came within three outs of a no-hitter and the Cardinals pulled within 3 ½ games of the NL Central lead by blanking the Pirates, 5-0. Wacha was lifted after pinch-hitter Colin Moran led off the ninth with a single. Marcell Ozuna hit a grand slam on the eighth pitch of the game from Nick Kingham.

— The Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Marlins as Matt Koch scattered three hits over seven shutout innings of a 6-1 stifling of the Marlins. David Peralta homered for the third consecutive game and Daniel Descalso collected two RBIs to help Arizona complete a 5-1 road trip that followed a 2-15 stretch. The DBacks also handed Miami its sixth straight loss and moved 1 ½ games ahead of the slumping Rockies in the NL West.

— Dereck Rodriguez won his first major league start and Andrew McCutchen smacked a three-run homer in the Giants’ fourth straight win, 6-1 against the Phillies. Rodriguez served up a homer by Philadelphia pitcher Jake Arrieta but allowed just four other hits in six innings to help San Francisco sremain tied for third with the Dodgers in the NL West, 2 ½ games behind Arizona. Arrieta was reached for five runs and eight hits over six innings as the Phils slipped three games off the NL East lead.

— Hunter Renfroe’s pinch-hit, go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning lifted Tyson Ross and the Padres to a 6-3 victory against the Reds. Ross gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings to improve to 3-0 with one no-decision in his last four starts.

— Mitch Moreland was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Red Sox ripped the Astros, 9-3 to move one game ahead of the Yankees for first place in the AL East. Brock Holt laced a two-run triple and had three RBIs to back Rick Porcello, who is 8-2 after giving up two earned runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Andrew Benintendi homered for the second straight day, helping the Bosox drop Houston one game behind the first-place Seattle Mariners.

— The Mariners were 2-1 winners over the Rays behind Felix Hernandez, who pitched five-hit ball over eight innings. Denard Span and Dee Gordon supplied RBI singles and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his major league-leading 21st save. Seattle completed the three-game sweep despite a great start by Rays lefty Blake Snell, who tied an AL record for a starting pitcher by striking out his first seven batters.

— Eddie Rosario’s third homer of the game was a game-winning, two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to give the Twins a 7-5 victory and their third straight win over the Indians. Brian Dozier also homered for Minnesota, which kept Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central at 2 ½ games over the Tigers. Edwin Encarnacion homered twice for Cleveland, which tied it on Michael Brantley’s solo shot off Addison Reed in the eighth.

— Detroit was an 8-4 loser against the Blue Jays as Justin Smoak launched a two-run blast to break a scoreless tie in the sixth. Randal Grichuk also hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs to help Toronto halt a five-game losing skid. Aaron Sanchez limited the Tigers to a run and two hits with seven strikeouts over six innings.

— Tyler Skaggs pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball and Justin Upton homered in the Angels’ 3-1 victory over the Rangers. Luis Valbuena had an early two-run double as Los Angeles took the rubber match of the three-game set despite just four hits. Nomar Mazara homered in the eighth inning and Shin-Soo Choo had two doubles while reaching base in his 20th consecutive game for the last-place Rangers.

— Matt Olson capped his productive series by slamming a three-run homer in the eighth inning of the Athletics’ 5-1 verdict over the Royals. Olson went 5 for 11 with three home runs, eight RBIs and five runs scored this weekend. Kansas City outfielder Jon Jay ended his home run drought that lasted 500 plate appearances, the longest active drought in the majors for a non-pitcher.

— The Yankees and Orioles were rained out for the second time in their four-game series at Baltimore, creating a split-doubleheader on Aug. 25.