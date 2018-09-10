Dodgers draw within half game of division-leading Rockies

Rich Hill broke his own personal rule: He peeked at the standings before mid-September.

Curiosity simply got the better of him. It was appropriate, too, since this game had a playoff feel.

Justin Turner hit a two-run homer as part of a four-hit day and the Los Angeles Dodgersclimbed closer to the first-place Colorado Rockies in the NL West with a 9-6 win Sunday.

The Dodgers captured two of three from the Rockies in a pivotal series and moved within a half-game for the division lead. Colorado has never won the NL West crown.

“This was the biggest game of the year so far for us,” said Enrique Hernandez, who hit his 20th homer of the season. “If we do make the playoffs, we’re getting good preparation. Every game is a must-win. Every game is huge.”

That’s why Hill typically doesn’t look until at least Sept. 15. It couldn’t be helped, though, with everyone around him talking about it.

“We just have to be concerned with what we need to do,” he said.

Hill (8-5) allowed four runs over five innings to pick up his first career win against the Rockies. He gave up a homer to Charlie Blackmon on his fifth pitch of the game, but then found his rhythm.

Kenta Maeda gave up a single to start the ninth before turning it over to Scott Alexander. The lefty got the Rockies 1-2-3 for his third save.

Alexander was filling in for All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, who didn’t make the trip to the Mile High City after a team cardiologist recommended he not pitch at altitude after suffering an irregular heartbeat episode in Denver last month.

The bullpen was 2 for 2 in saves chances without Jansen.

“They answered the bell,” Turner said.

As did Turner, who went 4 for 5 with an intentional walk as he kept wearing out Rockies pitching. He had a single in the first, double in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth that gave the Dodgers an 8-2 lead, and another double in the eighth. He’s hitting .385 at Coors Field this season.

“I felt good. I felt really good,” Turner said. “I felt like I swung at good pitches and got good results.”

His only mishap was a misstep rounding first base in the opening inning. He bruised his left heel.

“I’ll be all right,” he said.

Blackmon finished with two solo homers, including one in the eighth that made it 8-6, and Nolan Arenado broke out of a slump with a two-run shot in the sixth. It was Arenado’s first homer since Aug. 24.

“Obviously it stinks that we couldn’t win, but it felt good that I was able to hit a ball hard there,” Arenado said.

Lefty Tyler Anderson (6-8) lasted only 2 2/3 innings in allowing four runs, three earned. He’s 0-5 with a 6.75 ERA since his last win on July 4.

“It centers around the fastball and you have to locate it,” Rockies manager Bud Black explained. “Today, Tyler didn’t.”

A few Rockies miscues led to some early Dodgers runs: Catcher Chris Iannetta dropped the ball while trying to tag Manny Machado at home in the first and left fielder Matt Holliday fumbled a Turner liner for an error in the second.

Colorado also turned in several big plays, including a diving stop by Arenado and throw to first from his knee in the third.

“We can’t let this game affect us,” Arenado said. “Losing’s never fun but when you have big games coming up, which we put ourselves in that position, it’s easier to move on.”

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (8-6, 3.37 ERA) gets the start to open a three-game series Monday in Cincinnati. The Reds will throw LHP Cody Reed (0-2, 4.81).

Rockies: A four-game series against Arizona — another team right on the Rockies’ heels. RHP German Marquez (11-9, 4.05) starts Monday for Colorado, while the Diamondbacks throw RHP Zack Godley (14-8, 4.51).

AROUND THE MAJORS SUNDAY

–The Braves moved 4 ½ games ahead of Philadelphia and kept the Diamondbacks 2 ½ games behind the Rockies. Ender Inciarte, Lucas Duda and Johan Camargo homered while the Braves were scoring six times in the ninth inning to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 9-5 win at Arizona. Inciarte put Atlanta ahead with a three-run blast before Duda and Carmargo added insurance runs. Ronald Acuna Jr. smacked a two-run shot and scored three times for the Braves.

–The Phillies lost ground to Atlanta by dropping the rubber match of their three-game set with the Mets, 6-4. Michael Conforto drove in four runs with an RBI single and a tiebreaking, three-run blast that chased losing pitcher Vince Velasquez in the fifth. Philadelphia wasted Rhys Hoskins’ 30th home run and fell to 2-6 this month.

— The Brewers completed a three-game sweep as Jonathan Schoop launched a go-ahead, grand slam in the sixth inning of a 6-3 victory against the Giants. Schoop had five RBIs for Milwaukee, which climbed within two games of the NL Central-leading Cubs.

— Chicago’s game in Washington was rained out and rescheduled for Thursday afternoon.

— The Cardinals are still a half-game ahead of the Dodgers for the second NL wild card after John Gant allowed two runs over 6 2/3s to lead St. Louis past Detroit, 5-2. The Redbirds didn’t have a baserunner until the sixth inning, but the game was scoreless until Kolten Wong delivered an RBI single in a five-run seventh.

— Justin Smoak and Teoscar Hernandez each slammed two-run homers and Smoak finished with three RBIs as the Blue Jays dumped the Indians, 6-2. Thomas Pannone allowed four hits over 6 1/3 innings against the AL Central leaders, including solo homers by Francisco Lindor and Brandon Barnes.

— The Red Sox avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Astros, 6-5 on Mitch Moreland’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. J.D. Martinez hit his 40th homer and drove in four for Boston, which snapped Houston’s seven-game winning streak even after the Astros rallied with a four-run sixth inning to tie the game, 5-5.

— Stephen Piscotty homered and the Athletics pulled within 2 ½ games of the AL West-leading Astros by rallying from an early three-run deficit to beat the Rangers 7-3. Matt Olson had two hits, including a double in a five-run fourth. Oakland is 30 games over .500 for the first time in five years and 2 1/2 games behind the Yankees for the first AL wild card.

— The Yankees were 3-2 losers at Seattle as Mitch Haniger scored the go-ahead run on a grounder in the eighth inning. Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 54th save, helped by Haniger’s diving catch in the ninth.

— The Rays picked up their 11th consecutive home win as Brandon Lowe smacked a three-run homer while Tampa Bay scored five in the first inning of an 8-3 romp over the Orioles. The Rays have won 16 of their last 19 overall and outscored the Orioles 32-10 in a three-game sweep.

— The Twins pulled out a 3-1 win over the Royals on a two-out, two-run homer by Willians Astudillo in the bottom of the ninth.

— Andrew Heaney struck out a career-high 12 and tossed three-hit ball over seven innings as the Angels blanked the White Sox, 1-0.

— Eric Hosmer led off the ninth with a homer to lift the Padres past the Reds, 7-6.

— The Marlins and Pirates had their game in Pittsburgh canceled by rain.