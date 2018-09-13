Dobby’s Frontier Town Fall Festival This Weekend

Join the crew at Dobby’s Frontier Town for a fun-filled weekend! Dobby’s Fall Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, September 15-16, beginning at 10:00 am, and there is no charge to attend!

The two days of fun and mostly free activities include local musicians, Cowboy Fast Draw, old-time photos, a fireman’s bucket brigade, ponies and bike taxi rides, wool spinning, dutch oven cooking, Cowboy Church, and kids crafts and games.

Saturday afternoon at 1:00 Dobby’s will host a Humanities Nebraska program: The Heart’s Compass: Women on the Trails with Lyn Messersmith and Deb Carpenter-Nolting.

Williams Jewelers is hosting the first ever Diamond Dig on Sunday! The Alliance jewelry store has donated 1000 carats of gems. Participants can purchase a plastic digging cup and scoop up some sand. Any gemstones they find are theirs to keep!

Dobby’s Frontier Town is located at 320 East 25th Street, in Alliance.