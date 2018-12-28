DJ Pratt, 41

Douglas L. “D.J.” Pratt, Jr., 41, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at his home.

D.J. was born August 19, 1977 in Denver, Colorado to Douglas L. and Sandra (Stressler) Pratt.

D.J. attended Grandview Elementary, District 39 and Hemingford High School where he

graduated in 1995.

Following graduation he began working at Perrin Manufacturing, Swepco Rail Service,

Knorr Airbrakes as a field tech representative, Alstom as a supervisor and finally at Burlington

Northern Santa Fe Railway as Locomotive Engineer.

D.J. had numerous friends he considered family. He was an avid sports fan. He loved softball,

golf, bowling and was a huge Husker fan. He was also a huge fan of “The Duke”, John Wayne.

He was a member the Eagles Club and the BLET Union.

D.J. is survived by his parents, Doug (Glenda) Pratt, Sr. of Berea and Sandi Pratt (Mike McCauley)

of Alliance; the love of his life, Amber Jacobs and her children, Haley, Brittany and her son, D.J.’s

“lil bud” Grayson, Maria and Alec; his sister, Katie (Bryan) Hendron and their children, Xavier,

Xander and Xalynn Robb of Alliance; and his step-brothers, Jed (Heidi) Bergan and their sons of

Sutton, Kevin (Connie) McFarland and their sons of Alliance, and Nicholas (Sarah) McFarland and

their daughters of Friona, TX. He is also survived by his grandfather, Tom Estrada of Alliance;

numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and his beloved dog, Sunshine.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Pratt, Marie Pratt Estrada, Grace Pratt, Robert

and Louise Stressler and his step-brother, Phillip McFarland.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eagles Club. Mr. Greg

Carter will officiate. The family requests Husker attire or Softball Jerseys be worn. Burial will be in

the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from

1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials in D.J.’s name may be sent in care of Consumers Cooperative Federal Credit Union, 217

Toluca, Alliance, NE, 69301 or to Pawsitive Endings.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge

of the arrangements.