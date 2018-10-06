Dixie State overpowers Chadron State volleyball

The Chadron State volleyball team fell in straight sets to Dixie State Friday night in St. George, Utah, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13.

“We played good just had a bad attack percentage tonight,” Head Volleyball Coach Riann Mullis said.

As a team, the Eagles hit .043.

Shelby Schouten led the team with nine kills and hit .259. CSC’s setter, Madison Webb , was the only other player with a positive hitting percentage, hitting .500 with five kills.

Webb finished with a match-high 22 assists, while Ashton Burditt led the team with 15 digs.

Set one was the only set that the Eagles had a positive hitting percentage, hitting .214. The Trailblazers led 12-3, before the Eagles fought back to only lose by four.

Hannah Doonan and Megan Treanor each had ten kills for Dixie State. As a team, they hit .273. Sid Brandon had a match-high 16 digs for the Trailblazers. Lauren Gammell had a match-high seven blocks.

The Eagles face Westminster College tomorrow in Salt Lake City. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.